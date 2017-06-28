Narendra Modi’s visit: Some schools in Rajkot to remain shut tomorrow

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here tomorrow, several self-financed schools in the city have declared a holiday citing VIP movement throughout the day on the city roads.(Image: IE)

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit here tomorrow, several self-financed schools in the city have declared a holiday citing VIP movement throughout the day on the city roads. The PM is scheduled to arrive here at 4 pm here to take part in various programmes, including a road show from Aaji dam to airport in the evening.

Rajkot city police commissioner today issued a notification declaring that some roads in the city will operate as one-ways tomorrow.

While the district authorities claimed that schools were not asked to declare a holiday tomorrow, one of the members of the school said the decision was taken on their own. “We have not issued any notification asking the schools to remain closed tomorrow,” District Collector Vikrant Pandey told PTI. A member of Rajkot Self Financed Schools Association said that it has taken the decision voluntarily. “We were not asked by the authorities to keep our schools shut tomorrow due to PM’s visit. But, since many roads have been declared as one-ways, the association has decided to declare it a holiday so that students and parents don’t have to face any troubles,” a member of the association said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day Gujarat visit from tomorrow to attend a host of programmes in different parts of state, including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Modasa and Gandhinagar. In Rajkot, the PM would first attend a programme of distributing various aid and assistive devices to the specially-abled people at Race Course ground in the afternoon. After that event, the PM would reach Aaji dam on the outskirts of Rajkot city in the evening to “welcome the water of river Narmada”, as the dam will be filled with Narmada water under the Sauni (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation) project. Later, the PM would lead a road-show from Aaji dam up to the city airport late evening.