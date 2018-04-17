  3. Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit gets Twitter attention for a ‘curious’ reason: Can you answer this?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sweden visit has got the attention for an unusual reason.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2018 7:49 PM
narendra modi sweden visit Stockholm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by the Indian Community, at Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. PTI Photo/PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sweden visit has got the attention for an unusual reason. After reaching Sweden, PM Modi was greeted by an excited group of people. The prime minister shared a number of pictures of his arrival from his official Twitter handle. While Modi looks happy being greeted by the people, the face of a particular man has become the talking point on social media. The man seems to appear in two images shared by Modi – one wearing a cap and the second without it.

The matter came to light after comedian Jose Covaco noticed the man in two images and tweeted a valid question: “Did this guy run ahead and put a cap on to disguise himself so he could shake Modiji’s hand twice?”

The comedian’s tweet evoked responses ranging from jokes to reasoning. One of the users tweeted the man may be “twinning”, another user said, “I just thought its the roadies twins.”

A user named Vinay joked: “Booth capturing in Sweden as well.”

The comedian later reacted to responses to reactions on his tweet, saying: “Could be twins also ! I wish there was some way to find this guy and find out lol would be hilarious if he actually did the cap thing.”

A user named Avijit Dasgupta said, “Maybe he was not wearing the cap and shivering in cold. While shaking hands, Modiji understood he was shivering. Fir Modiji ki andar “Bal-Narendra” jag utha and then Modiji gave him his cap and handshaked again. Akhir topi pehnana koi Modiji se seekhe.”

Here’s how some other users reacted:

PM Modi reached Sweden on Monday night and he was received by his Swedish counterparts. Both countries have signed a number of agreements to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

