Narendra Modi’s simultaneous elections dream can become reality in 2019 if these happen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, legislative assemblies and other bodies can become a reality on two conditions. According to the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, these conditions are: First, a necessary amendment to the Constitution; Second, availability of the sufficient number of electronic voting machines and necessary logistics.

Rawat also says that other necessary logistics need to be also put in place before introducing the simultaneous election system.

“The government had sought the Election Commission’s (EC) opinion in 2015 on holding the elections to the Lok Sabha, legislative assemblies, and other bodies together.

“We had sent a detailed reply to the government, telling them that this new system would require amendments in the relevant paragraphs of the Constitution and certain sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” PTI quoted the CEC as saying at the Foundation Day function of Indore Press club.

Rawat didn’t share his opinion on the “merits” and “demerits” of the simultaneous election system, saying it is for the political parties, lawmakers and citizens to make a decision.

PM Modi has been batting for the simultaneous election system for long. He has even asked the NDA-ruled states to debate on the need of “One Nation, One Election”.

In January this year, Rawat had said the getting the legal framework ready for holding simultaneous elections will take a lot of time. Rawat was quoting as saying by PTI, “We cannot put the cart before the horse. Logistical issues are subservient to the legal framework. Unless legal framework is in place, we don’t have to talk about anything else because the legal framework will take a lot of time.”

PM Modi had earlier said that elections should be held in the country on fixed dates, like festivals so that the governments can function smoothly for five years.