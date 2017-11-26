Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: From 26/11 to #PositiveIndia to Prophet Mohammad, what all PM spoke about

This was 38th edition. (Photo from Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his thoughts through the 38th edition of his popular radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. PM Modi spoke on a number of issues ranging from terrorism to environment to agriculture. Remembering martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, PM Modi said, “We salute all those brave women and men who were killed in 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.” Slamming terrorism, PM Modi said, “India is the land of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavira, Guru Nanak, Mahatma Gandhi. We believe in non-violence.” ” Terrorism is a threat to humanity; for over 4 decades, India has been raising the issue of terror. Initially the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism,” PM added.

Happy over the response by farmers on soil card, PM Modi said, “I am very glad to see that my farmer brothers have come forward to implement suggestions made in soil health card. Farmers realised that proper soil care is needed to increase production & that if we take care of our soil, it will also care for us.” “Our farmers across the country have got more than 10 crore soil health cards made so that they may understand their soil better and accordingly sow the crop,” PM Modi added.

Also, talking about the women empowerment, PM Modi said, “Most of the world’s naval forces allow women on warships, but very few people know that 800-900 years ago in Chola Navy, women in large numbers played a significant role in war. They infact used to participate in war.” ‘The Indian Navy has served our nation with great diligence,” PM said.

Also, PM Modi wishing people on the occasion of Eid e Milad un Nabi said, “In the coming days ‘Eid e Milad un Nabi ‘ will be celebrated, Prophet Mohammad Sahab was born on this day, I extend my wishes to all countrymen.”

PM also appealed to the people of India to create an environment of positivity. “At the end of every year we recall events of the year gone by. Let us begin 2018 with a message of positivity. I urge you to compile about 5 positive things from this year & share with me. With #PositiveIndia, share your positive moments from 2017. This will inspire others,” PM Modi said.

Appreciating Divyang brothers and sisters, PM Modi said, “Our Divyang sisters and brothers are excelling in various fields. We admire their determination.”

PM Narendra Modi spoke on Constitution Day as well and paid tributes to the makers of the Constitution.