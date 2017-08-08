Narendra Modi’s first invitee Ivanka Trump to visit India for Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November

PM Modi had personally invited Ivanka for the GES event during his meeting with Trump in June this year. (Image: Reuters)

Almost a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Donald Trump and his family to India during his first meeting with the later, daughter of the US President who is also his advisor is reportedly scheduled to visit Hyderabad in the last week of November. According to Indian Express sources in South Block, Ivanka will visit the country to attend the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) which was started by the former US President Barack Obama back in 2010. PM Modi will also attend the event, informed the sources. PM Modi had personally invited Ivanka for the GES event during his meeting with Trump in June this year. Soon after PM Modi extended his invitation, President Trump during the White House Rose Garden joint press statement had said, “And I believe she has accepted.” Ivanka had nodded in agreement.

India got chance to host the GES 2017 during PM Modi’s visit to United States in June during a joint statement. “Recognising the importance of fostering an enabling environment for innovation and empowering entrepreneurs, the United States welcomes India’s hosting of the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit,” read the statement.

Even hours later, Ivanka took to Twitter and thanked Indian Prime Minister for the invite. He wrote: “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall.” New Delhi, Washington and Hyderabad have been working on Ivanka’s visit from the past one-and-half months. The paper also quoted the sources saying that Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru was among the top preference to host the event, however, Hyderabad was chosen because of its international clientele and infrastructure for hosting large conferences.

As per sources, the event will significant importance in terms of bilateral ties between the two countries as India has raised the issue of H1B visas during a joint statement in June this year. “Applauding the entrepreneurship and innovation of Indians and Indian-Americans that have directly benefitted both nations, President Trump welcomed India’s formal entry into the International Expedited Traveler Initiative (global entry programme) in order to facilitate closer business and educational ties between the citizens of India and the United States,” the joint statement had said.

NITI Aayog has been selected as the nodal agency to conduct the event and both Ministry of External Affairs and Andhra Pradesh government will be in coordination for the same. Indian Express sources at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that NITI Aayog has been asked to make it a mega event as the summit is being held in India for the first time.

The first edition of the event was organised in Washington DC in 2010 and since then it has been hosted in various countries including Dubai, Istanbul, Marrakesh, Silicon Valley and others.