Narendra Modi’s ‘demonetisation yagna is for super-rich’ in India, says Rahul Gandhi on Congress’ Foundation Day

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today sharpened his attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation and alleged Sahara kickbacks. Reiterating his stand against the much-debated move to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, Rahul said, “PM Modi said he’s performing a yagna against black money and corruption but demonetisation yagna being performed for 1% super-rich people” Addressing the party workers at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi during Congress’ 132nd Foundation Day, Rahul said, “Congress means listening to you, understanding others. It made us understand the meaning of freedom.” Accusing PM Modi and RSS of spreading ‘anger’and ‘hate’, Rahul Gandhi said, “Congress will stand with people and defeat the ideology of Narendra Modi and RSS that spreads anger and hate.”

The Congress vice-presiden had yesterday escalated his attack on Prime Minister Modi, saying the goal of his ambitious demonetisation drive has completely failed as people are continuing to suffer. Addressing the media after an anti-demonetisation meeting which was attended by all the opposition parties except the Left, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Gandhi said, “Demonetisation has done absolutely nothing against corruption. What it has done instead is to leave people without any money.”

BJP strongly hit back at Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi is obsessed with demonetisation scheme may be his party is deeply hurt with this move. Seeking reply from Prime minister is ridiculous because in every public meeting, Prime Minister is addressing, he is raising the issue and giving clarification to the people of India. It is more important to speak to the people than to these discontented elements,” BJP leader S Prakash told ANI.