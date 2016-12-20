Narendra Modi’s BJP gets demonetisation thumbs-up in Chandigarh poll win, says good governance won

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social networking site Twitter to express his joy over this massive triumph at the hustings, which in effect becomes a thumbs-up from the public to his demonetisation drive. (Source: PTI)

Giving credit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) karyakartas’ (party workers) for the remarkable victory in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporate Poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social networking site Twitter to express his joy over this massive triumph at the hustings, which in effect becomes a thumbs-up from the public to his demonetisation drive. He tweeted, “Congratulations to BJP & Akali Dal Karyakartas for working with remarkable determination on the ground and serving people. @BJP4Chandigarh.”

Congratulations to BJP & Akali Dal Karyakartas for working with remarkable determination on the ground and serving people. @BJP4Chandigarh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2016

Modi also thanked the people of Chandigarh for supporting the party and its alliance in the polls. “Thank you to the people of Chandigarh for supporting @BJP4India & @Akali_Dal_. This shows the importance people attach to good governance,” he tweeted further.

Thank you to the people of Chandigarh for supporting @BJP4India & @Akali_Dal_. This shows the importance people attach to good governance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2016

Soon after the mandate came out, BJP President Amit Shah thanked people of Chandigarh for supporting BJP in Municipal Corporation elections. In a veiled attack against Opposition, Shah said every election win after November 8 showed that people have approved Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.

The BJP- Shiromani Akali Dal alliance on Tuesday won the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls with a clear majority. The BJP-SAD alliance won 21 out of the 26 wards in the Municipal elections, whereas Congress just managed to win 4 wards. An election office spokesperson said that the BJP won 20 wards, while the Congress managed only 4 and Independent candidate one only one ward. Among the prominent figures who won the elections were BJP Mayor Arun Sood and Congress leader Devinder Singh Babla.