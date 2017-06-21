Narendra Modi Yoga Day speech: Read full text

International Yoga Day 2017: Read full text of PM Narendra Modi Yoga Day speech. (ANI image)

International Yoga Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today braved rain to perfrom yoga at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in Lucknow. Apart from PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present in the event. PM Modi performed asanas or yoga postures among the audience and not from the stage. Around 50,000 people gathered to make the event a successful one in the rain-soaked capital of UP. CM Adityanath in his welcome speech welcomed the Prime Minister and expressed his happiness over PM joining the event. Underling that Yoga has created a job market in the world, PM Modi has exhorted people to perform the traditional practice. PM Modi stressed that Yoga has now become part of every person’s life and said that it was a crucial factor behind binding the world.

Read Full text

“Many countries which do not know our language, tradition, or culture, are now connecting to India through Yoga. The practice, which connects body, mind and soul, has played a big role in binding the world too,” he said.

“Earlier, Yoga was only restricted to saints and seers in the Himalayan mountains. Now, it has become part of every person’s life,” he said in his address.

He also asserted that attaining “wellness” through yoga was more important than simply being physically fit.

Watch full video of PM Modi Yoga Day speech



“It is not important to perform yoga for 24 hours. 50 or 60 minutes (is fine) because it lends harmony to the body, mind and intellect. If 1.25 billion Indians and people around the world can attain this state of well-being, then humankind can also tide over problems born out of human thoughts,” he said.

He also explained the importance of Yoga using an analogy of salt.

“Just as the importance of salt is not only to lend taste to food, but also ensure well-being of the body, similarly Yoga can have the same importance as salt has in life,” he said.

He said yoga is about health assurance. “It is not even expensive to practice,” he said.

“I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their lives,” he said, adding that he was glad to see several yoga institutes take shape over the last three years.