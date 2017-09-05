Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping put Doklam shadow behind at BRICS, hold bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife in China. (Twitter/RaveeshKumar)

BRICS Summit 2017: Days after the end of Doklam standoff in Sikkim sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The bilateral talks came as a surprise as both leaders had not announced such plan earlier. Modi-Jinping bilateral talk came a day after China signed on the unanimous BRICS declaration condemning terror groups operating out of Pakistani soil.

“We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir,” BRICS declaration said on Monday.

TV reports said Modi-Jinping bilateral talk lasted for around 30 minutes.

