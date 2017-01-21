Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Northeast on their Statehood Day

On the eve of ‘statehood day’ of the three states, Prime Minister wished the people of Tripura and prayed for the state’s all round growth’.(Reuters)

On the statehood day of Northeastern states Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to the people for the ‘development journey’of the state.

On the eve of ‘statehood day’of the three states, Prime Minister wished the people of Tripura and prayed for the state’s all round growth’.He greeted Manipur and hoped it remains blessed with joy and prosperity. Narendra Modi conveyed the message through his tweets.

The states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura had attained statehood on 21 January 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.

Besides celebrating its Statehood day, Manipur is nearing an eventful month of the polls which is going to be held in two phases, March 4 and 8. The state is going to face election in 60 assembly seats. Two parties playing a pivotal role in 2017 assembly election is Bharatiya Janta Party and Congress accompanied by All India Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Independents and other political parties.

The Iron Lady Irom Sharmila who had been fasting for 16 long years had announced to be a part of this assembly election.