Narendra Modi welcomes Australia to International Solar Alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Australia to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and said its membership will provide a great boost to the initiative. The Prime Minister, who met Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, said that the bilateral relations had deepened a lot since his visit to Australia in 2014. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that Bishop briefed Modi on the progress in bilateral relations since Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s visit to India in April 2017. It said the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

“Prime Minister Modi welcomed Australia’s joining of the International Solar Alliance, and said that Australia’s membership will provide a great boost to the Alliance,” the release said. ISA is India’s initiative aimed at boosting clean and affordable energy and creating a sustainable world.