Narendra Modi weak PM for not taking up visa issue with Donald Trump: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today dubbed Narendra Modi as a “weak PM” for not raising the issue of H-1B visa in his talks with US President Donald Trump and for playing down the use of the term “Indian-administered Kashmir” by the US. The Congress on its Twitter handle also criticised Modi’s recent US visit, saying it was merely a photo opportunity and the main issues were bypassed. Gandhi tweeted some links of media reports that said “H- 1B didn’t figure in Modi-Trump talks” and “MEA accepts US use of ‘administered Kashmir'”.

“India has a weak PM,” he tweeted.

India had played down the usage of “Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir” by the US in a statement issued during Modi’s visit to the country last month, saying similar terms have been used in the past too. The Congress today tweeted, “While it was a great photo opportunity, the main issues were bypassed on Narendra Modi’s trip to the United States. #Unfruitful #WeakModi.”

It also posted a picture captioned “no priority for Indian interests” along with the tweet. “PM Modi should have made an effort to ensure that issues of visas and the tech industry were discussed,” it tweeted.

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the prime minister’s visit has purely been transactional as he has not been able to firmly articulate India’s interests and also convey the country’s concerns.

Sharma said the Congress had cautioned the prime minister before he went to America that he should secure credible assurances from President Trump on H-1B visa issue and also on unhindered movement of Indian professionals. “It was the duty of the prime minister to convey this,” he said. “But PM has singularly failed. The very fact that he did not muster the courage nor did he feel that it was his duty as India’s prime minister to raise this issue with Donald Trump. He lacks the courage of conviction which is a matter of great sadness for the country,” he said.

Also Watch:

Sharma also accused the prime minister of “succumbing to pressures of US pharmaceutical companies” as it is his duty to ensure that Indians get affordable medicines.

The Congress had yesterday attacked Modi over his frequent foreign trips, saying they had not benefited India “even a bit” and that only time would tell about the gains from his current visit to Israel. Senior AICC spokesperson Ajay Maken claimed Modi’s last “64 visits in more than 3 years” have catered only to domestic Indian audience through “televised shows” instead of ensuring concrete gains for the country.

The Congress had earlier urged Modi to take up during his meeting with Trump, the issues of H-1B visa, racial attacks on Indians and cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.