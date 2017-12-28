Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: After tussle in Gujarat, duel begins in Parliament

Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Gujarat election is done and dusted and the action has shifted to Parliament. The picture is more or less remained the same with Opposition led by Congress and Rahul Gandhi taking jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: Gujarat election is done and dusted and the action has shifted to Parliament. The picture is more or less remained the same with Opposition led by Congress and Rahul Gandhi taking jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack at PM Modi over the government’s statement in Rajya Sabha that the Prime Minister has never questioned Manmohan Singh’s integrity. Rahul Gandhi has sarcastically said thanks for reminding India that the prime minister ‘never means what he says or says what he means’.

“Dear Mr Arun Jaitley– thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a video clip of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement in Rajya Sabha and the Prime Minister’s election speech in Gujarat in which he had targeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Vice President Hamid Ansari. Earlier, Jaitley told Rajya Sabha that “the Prime Minister, in his statements or speeches, did not question nor did he mean to question the commitment to this nation of either Dr Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister, or Hamid Ansari, the former Vice President. Any such perception is completely erroneous. We hold these leaders in high esteem as also their commitment to this nation”. The statement came after the opposition and the ruling party leaders worked out a way to resolve the impasse in Parliament, after a series of meetings.

Earlier in the day Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, who had held negotiations with Jaitley over several days to arrive at the truce, had also said that after FM Jaitley’s statement the issue was a “closed chapter”. “We believe this is a closed chapter. But the Prime Minister should not have even thought that the former Prime Minister, former Vice President and former Army chief would hatch a conspiracy with Pakistan to oust a government in India… I think the Prime Minister has realised that he had used Pakistan to win an election,” Azad said.

During the election campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Prime Minister of practising the “politics of anger and hate” and talked about “defeating the BJP with love”. He had also disapproved of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remark about the Prime Minister being a “neech kisam ka aadmi”.