Modi calls Rahul Gandhi ‘packet’, says if he didn’t speak a bigger earthquake would come

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today responded to corruption allegation levelled against him by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in his own style. The PM mocked Rahul, called him a “packet” who would have caused an earthquake if he didn’t speak.

A few days ago Rahul had claimed that the government was not letting him speak in Parliament. If he got to speak, it would cause an earthquake, the Congress leader said. Rahul had also said that he had “proof” of personal corruption done by PM Modi.

It was widely speculated that Rahul had talked about “earthquake” in connection with the “proof” he was carrying against the PM.

While addressing a rally in Mehsana, Gujarat on Wednesday, Rahul finally opened up and alleged that PM had received bribe worth Rs 40 crore from Sahara group over a period of six months. The Congress leader said the Income Tax department raided Sahara on November 22, 2014 and found documents showing the company had bribed the PM nine times over a span of six months.

“As per record with IT, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 October 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 12, 2013, Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 29, 2013, Rs 5 cr given to PM Modi on December 6, 2013, Rs 5 cr on December 2013, Rs 5 cr on January 13, 2014, Rs 5 cr on January 28, 2014, Rs 5 cr on February 22, 2014,” Rahul said.

Though not taking Rahul’s name directly, PM Modi today mocked the Congress leader in Varanasi. “There is a young leader, who is learning how to give a speech now. Since the time he has started speaking, there has been no bounds to my happiness,” the PM said.

“Had he not spoken, there would have been an earthquake and the country would not have managed to emerge out of the after-effects of the earthquake for 10 years,” he added.

Referring to Rahul, the PM also said that he “didn’t know what was in this “packet” in 2009. Now we are getting to know.”