Narendra Modi US visit: What PM said in speech to Indian diaspora; watch video

Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 21 CEOs of American companies in Virginia on Sunday, which included some top companies seeking to expand in India, like Walmart’s Doug McMillon, Apple’s Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Uber’s Travis Kalanick. Apart from that, Indian-origin CEOs of tech majors like Google chief Sundar Pichai and Microsoft chief Satya Nadella too interacted with the PM at a round table meeting. However, it was PM Modi’s speech to and interaction with the Indian community in Washington DC that really turned into an eye-ball grabber as he lauded the Indian-origin people in US, explained his achievements and blasted the Congress party for its role in imposing the Emergency in India in the mid-1970s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interacted with the Indian community in Washington DC and here is all that he said: After meeting with the Indian diaspora, he said that they rejoiced whenever there was good news from India, and wanted India to scale newer heights. He appreciated the role played by the diaspora in contributing towards the American economy. The Prime Minister said that people in India are now getting opportunities and the right environment. He expressed confidence that soon, they would transform the country. The Prime Minister asserted that in the last three years, there has not been a single allegation of corruption on the Union Government.

The Prime Minister spoke of the role of technology in reducing corruption. Elaborating on the benefits of Direct Benefit Transfer, he said this has helped in better targeting of subsidy and eliminated leakage to a large degree. The Prime Minister complimented families which have given up their LPG subsidy. He laid out the vision of providing LPG connections to 5 crore poor households. “When I think of a developed India, I think of a healthy India, particularly the good health of the women and children of our nation”, he added. The Prime Minister said that through technology-driven governance, a modern India is being created. He said that when appropriate policies and governance are in place, the aspirations of the people of India can be achieved.

The Prime Minister spoke about terrorism, and said the world has now understood the threat it poses. In this context, the Prime Minister spoke of the surgical strikes carried out by India recently. The Prime Minister also appreciated the role of the Ministry of External Affairs, and in particular, the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in helping people in distress, across the world.