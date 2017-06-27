Narendra Modi US visit: What is likely to happen when Modi meets Trump

Narendra Modi is all set to meet US President Narendra Modi later tonight (IE)

Narendra Modi US visit: Narendra Modi is all set to meet US President Narendra Modi later tonight in one of the most significant global happenings in recent times. The world is looking at what may transpire in Washington as the impact of the meeting will be global across a spectrum of activities and sectors. From Russia, China, Europe to even Pakistan, the reverberations of the meeting will likely impact the global economy, defence, terrorism, security, science and technology and even affect freedom of the seas and how it is perceived. While Russia will be looking at how well the India-US partnership is proceeding, it will be paying attention to one fact, whether it will remain as close to India as it has been for decades. As India has been developing economically, it has been drifting a little apart from Russia. However, it is unclear whether that country will figure in a big way in the talks.

President @realDonaldTrump has welcomed me with immense warmth. I thank him for the welcome: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2017

Trump and Modi will certainly discuss China. What is on the cards are discussions about how to forge a common US-India front, especially when it comes to the South Chian Sea where that country has flexed its muscles time and again in an effort to deter any third country looking to expand their reach. In fact, US-China security forces have come close to each other and raised fears of an accident turning into a blame game.

As far as Pakistan is concerned, India would be looking to discuss the choking of American funds to the neighbouring country that has been promoting terror groups on its soil from where they have carried out attacks on India time and again. Also on agenda will be stopping arms supply to that country. Already, even before the Modi-Trump meets, the State Department has designated Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist. This would come as a big setback for Pakistan and it is being reported that there will be a mention in the joint US-India declaration that terror would be mentioned.

However, considering PM Modi has been promoting the economy in a big way, he would be looking to talk to the US about increasing the flow of funds to India to create tangible assets, especially infrastructure in India. A partnership that would be beneficial to both countries. The other point on the agenda will be reassurances on the contentious H1B visa. Trump has been talking about cracking down on the availability of the visa and this has caused great fears in the Indian IT industry that is yet to abate. Layoffs in the sector have also created worry for both state and central government.

Another most important part of the talks would likely be defence and security. India is looking to source high-technology weaponry from the US and till now some of the top weaponry in the US arsenal has been off bound for India. With Pakistan and China on its borders, India would be looking to change the current perception in the US. Also, China has been increasingly aggressive and it has not hidden its intent, a point that has not gone down well with the US. Exactly how this is being interpreted in Washington will be clear in a few hours.