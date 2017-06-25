Narendra Modi US visit: Top quotes by PM at CEOs Roundtable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a roundtable meeting with top Silicon Valley CEOs at Washington, DC. (Photo: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a roundtable meeting with top Silicon Valley CEOs at Washington, DC. Prime Minister’s meet, aimed at attracting business investment in India, saw the attendance of a number of top business leaders. As per a tweet by Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting was attended by head Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon, Apple chief Tim Cook, Caterpillar’s Jim Umpleby, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google head Sundar Pichai among others. The prime minister discussed wide range issues relating to visas, investment and job creation. Others who also attended the meeting include Mariott International chief Arne Sorenson, Mastercard’s Ajay Banga, Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky and Warburg Pincus’s Charles Kaye.

Here are top 5 comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

On Goods and Services Tax (GST)

The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST could be a subject of studies in US business schools, says Modi

On Indian Growth

Growth of India presents win-win partnership for India and US both, US companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that: PM Modi

On ease of doing business in India

The whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms alone by GOI for ease of biz n minimum govt, max governance.

