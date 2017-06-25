Narendra Modi US visit: PM will address issues of IT and other industries, says Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar has expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address issues pertaining to IT and other industries in a positive manner during his current US visit. “I have no doubt that our Prime Minister is seized of all issues and I am sure he will raise them with President (Donald) Trump and by all accounts I think they will get along very well,” she told reporters here. India was a very important strategic partner of the US, she said last night on the sidelines of the Annual General Meeting of Infosys, of which she is a Director.

On the USD 1 million settlement reached by Infosys with the state of New york over alleged violation of H1-B visa rules, she said it was a very old pending case that has been closed. “The main issue had been settled a long time ago. This is just a one state pending closure, and it has happened. It is nothing to really dwell upon,” Mazumdar said.

She was replying to question on the message that would be sent by the development which came just days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting US President Donald Trump. Mazumdar expressed hope that large number of issues would be addressed by the Prime Minister during his US visit in a positive way.

Replying to a question on Goods and Services Tax, Mazumdar said the industries were hoping for a smooth rollout of the new tax regime. “Well, there are always concerns whenever there is such a game-changing transformational reform. We are keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that the roll out would be smooth,” she said.