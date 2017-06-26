Narendra Modi US visit: PM tells Indian diaspora, you fill me with new energy

Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed, on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi US visit: After his meeting with top American CEOs of multinational companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had an interaction with the Indian American community. Compared to the large gathering at the New York’s Madison Square in 2014, when he went to US for the first time as prime minister, there were only about 600 odd Indian-Americans at this exclusive meeting. The reason behind this small event was the lack of time. Earlier in the day, soon after he landed in Washington DC, the PM was given a rousing welcome by supporters who had gathered near the hotel he is staying during his visit. PM Narendra Modi will meet President Donald Trump tomorrow in the White House. Both leaders will discuss several pressing issues. In his address to the Indian diaspora, PM says, “You fill me with new energy.”

PM Modi said, “When I meet you all I experience the kind of joy one feels while meeting his/her family. You fill me with new energy.” PM Modi was speaking after entering the hall to a rapturous welcome. He thereafter said, “I will ensure that the dreams you have seen for India, I will get done within your lifetime.” PM added, “Have traveled across USA before I became CM or PM and after taking over as PM, the warmth the Indian community gave is memorable.”

After promising that his government will fulfill dreams of the diaspora for India, PM said that the common Indian man hates corruption; he said that governments in India fall due to corruption. PM then triumphantly added that he was proud to say that there was ‘not even one taint’ on his government in its 3 years.

Speaking about his efforts to get the well-off to leave subsidy in LPG, PM said that the success of the scheme has ensured so much good for the women of the country who had earlier struggled and even crippled their health by burning wood in stoves to make food at home. He said that this move has ensured that our mothers, sisters and daughters health will be positively impacted as they are now able to cook on gas stoves and thereby be free of the killer smoke that had ruined their lives earlier.

PM finally added, “If I dream of a healthy India, then I see healthy mothers and children in it.”

Here are other highlights from PM’s speech:

1. When growing aspirations of people are given right leadership, they turn into achievements.

2. The youth of India understands technology and the importance of technology very well.

3. When India did surgical strikes the world experienced our power & realized that India practices restrain but can show power when needed.

4.When India talked of terrorism 20 years back, many in the world said its a law & order problem and didn’t understand it: PM Modi.

5.MEA has touched new heights from point of view of humanity. 80,000 Indians in distress rescued from diff parts of world in 3 years.