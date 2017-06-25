Narendra Modi US visit: PM meets top CEOs, says India has carried out 7000 reforms on ease of business; minimum government, maximum governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with top CEOs in US. (Photo: Twitter)

Narendra Modi US visit: Hours after landing in Washington DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met CEOs of top US multinational companies. The meeting was held a day before PM is scheduled to meet President Donald Trumps for the first time since he moved into the White House. A wide range of discussions took place during the meeting including issues relating to visas, investment and job creation. The meeting was attended by head Doug McMillon, Apple chief Tim Cook, Caterpillar’s Jim Umpleby, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google head Sundar Pichai. Others who also attended the meeting include Mariott International chief Arne Sorenson, Mastercard’s Ajay Banga, Johnson & Johnson’s Alex Gorsky and Warburg Pincus’s Charles Kaye. While addressing the meet, he said, “The whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms alone by GOI for ease of biz n minimum govt, max governance.”

He further added, “Growth of India presents win-win partnership for India & US both, US companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that.” Further PM Narendra Modi talked about GST and said, “PM Narendra Modi: The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST could be a subject of studies in US business schools.”

Here is the list of all the CEOs who are attending the roundtable meet-

(Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of those countries to boost bilateral ties. According to an Indian Express report, during this visit, he two countries can announce new agreements in sectors like defence and energy where India has market power.