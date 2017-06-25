Narendra Modi US visit: PM Modi, Donald Trump meeting may take India US ties to next level

Modi and Trump, who have earlier spoken three times over phone, would be together spending several hours at the White House, beginning a one-to-one meeting, followed by a delegation level talk, a cocktail reception and a working dinner, the first for a foreign leader inside the White House under the Trump administration.(Reuters)

Narendra Modi US visit: The first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump is expected take the Indo-US ties to the next level. Maintaining the upward trajectory of the Indo-US ties of the last three decades, beginning with the Clinton (Bill) administration and followed by those of Bush and Obama, signals coming from both sides strongly indicate stronger continuation in that regard. “We really think that this visit will leverage the relationship to a higher level,” Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna told PTI.

Modi and Trump, who have earlier spoken three times over phone, would be together spending several hours at the White House, beginning a one-to-one meeting, followed by a delegation level talk, a cocktail reception and a working dinner, the first for a foreign leader inside the White House under the Trump administration. “It would be historic, never seen before,” a mid-level American source familiar with the preparations told PTI. The source, however, did not elaborate the nature of the outcome of the visit, but reiterated that it would bring the two countries closer than ever.

Trump, has been personally involved in the preparation. Elaborate arrangements are being done by the White House kitchen for Trump’s dinner with Modi. Modi and Trump are among the most followed world leaders on the social media. Together they have more than 60 million followers on their personal accounts. The two leaders are expected to discuss a wide range of issues during their White House interaction.

“I think the first face to face meeting will allow the two leaders an opportunity to look at the entire India-US engagement and also to exchange views on issues of global interest,” Sarna said in an earlier interview. “When they sit across the table and they have a one on one discussion or they have an extended delegation that will talk, I would presume that they would cover the wide gamut of relations between India and the US,” Sarna had said. A White House official echoed the similar views.

“The trip is an opportunity to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, which Trump very much views as a critical partnership in promoting stability and security in the Asia Pacific region and globally,” the White House official said. “We anticipate that their discussions will be broad- ranging, hitting on a variety of regional and global issues that would seek to advance our common priorities, including fighting terrorism, promoting economic growth and prosperity,” the official said. Noting that the US is very much interested in facilitating India’s defence modernisation and helping to enhance its role as a leader in the Asia Pacific, the official said the Trump administration believes that a strong India is good for the US.