Narendra Modi US visit: PM Modi addresses Indian-American community, says PM tells Indian diaspora, you fill me with new energy

Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed, on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi US visit: After his meeting with top American CEOs of multinational companies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had an interaction with the Indian American community. Compared to the large gathering at the New York’s Madison Square in 2014, when he went to US for the first time as prime minister, there were only about 600 odd Indian-Americans at this exclusive meeting. The reason behind this small event was the lack of time. Earlier in the day, soon after he landed in Washington DC, the PM was given a rousing welcome by supporters who had gathered near the hotel he is staying during his visit. PM Narendra Modi will meet President Donald Trump tomorrow in the White House. Both leaders will discuss several pressing issues. In his address to the Indian diaspora, PM says, “You fill me with new energy.”

Further details awaited.