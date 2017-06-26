Narendra Modi US visit: PM meets true friend Donald Trump today, from America first, terrorism to H1B visa, here’s what is on the agenda

Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Donald Trump for the first time in White House.

The meeting assumes significance as India is eagerly waiting to know the American's standing towards it following the change of leadership in that country. PM Modi will discuss an array of issues with President Trump who has already described Indian premier as a true friend. Trump had said that he was looking forward to welcoming PM Modi and stressed that important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend. He said this even before PM Modi landed in US after concluding a whirlwind Portugal trip. PM Modi responded to Trump's tweet, saying thank you for the warm personal welcome. While, these are pre-meeting courtesies, diplomats of both the countries were busy in framing the joint statement that will send the message to the rest of the world. It has been learned that New Delhi has taken a cautious approach before the historic meet, according to Indian Express report

Here are key issues that will be discussed during the PM Modi Donald Trump meeting

H1B visa is a crucial issue and Indian IT companies will be looking forward to the outcome. However, according to Indian diplomats, the issue would not be brought up by them, IE report says. They said it would be depend on the flow of the conversation. “It’s their first meeting… the idea is to develop a rapport, a strong relationship between the top leaders. So, there will be talk of the big picture, and strategic direction of the relationship,” an Indian official was quoted as saying by IE.

The bi-lateral trade deficit will also be raised during the meeting. This will be in tune with President Trump’s ‘Buy American and Hire American’ mantra, the report says. New Delhi and Washington will anounce something in this regard.

Both the countries will likely to send a strong message on counter-terrorism cooperation with US designating a terrorist group or an individual, the report says. NSA Lt General H R McMaster is personally involved in the negotiations and is keen to appreciate India’s role in Afghanistan, especially in the economic and development sectors. He will acknowledge the Indian supply of military choppers to Kabul, according to IE report.

India will seek to garner support from Trump administartion for membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group and the UN Security Council, says report.