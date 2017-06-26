Narendra Modi US visit: PM meets 21 CEOs of top MNCs, here is what transpired in 90-minute round table interaction

CEOs applauded reform measures and steps taken by the government to improve ease of doing business.

Narendra Modi US visit: It was one of the biggest meetings during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit as he met with the CEOs of the top 21 American firms. PM Narendra Modi, during his meeting said that India attracted the largest amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) as a result of the NDA government’s policies in the last three years. PM added that India has now emerged as a business-friendly destination, more so with the upcoming implementation of the landmark GST regime beginning next month and as he asked CEOs of top US companies to invest in the country. Here are key developments of PM Modi’s s round table interaction with top CEOs:-

– In the round table interaction with the group that included Tim Cook of Apple, Sunder Pichai from Google, John Chambers from Cisco and Jeff Bezos of Amazon among others, he spoke about the reforms undertaken by his government, saying they numbered over 7,000, and were aimed at “ease of (doing) business and minimum government, maximum governance.”

A who’s who of business. Here’s the list of CEOs attending the CEOs Roundtable today pic.twitter.com/TclnZjNRz1 — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2017



– “Interacted with top CEOs. We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India,” Modi tweeted after the meeting that lasted for about 90 minutes. He said the world is now focused on India’s economy, especially in areas like manufacturing, trade, commerce, and people-to-people contact, due to a young population and a rising middle-class.

PM @narendramodi interacted with top Indian and American CEOs in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/oK908BmZJC — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 25, 2017



– The CEOs lauded the Prime Minister’s initiatives of demonetisation and digitisation of economy and the GST, the spokesman said.

– The CEOs also expressed support for ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Start Up India’ and other flagship initiatives of the government.

– According to Indian officials present at the meeting, several CEOs showed willingness to be partners in skill development and education initiatives in India. They also mentioned social initiatives being undertaken by their companies in India in women empowerment, digital technology, education and food processing.

PM @narendramodi points out opportunities for tourism through developing hotels in PPP model at 500 railway stations. pic.twitter.com/ag3hJdEWnM — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2017

– “CEOs applaud reform measures and steps taken by the government to improve ease of doing business,” Baglay tweeted.

– “CEOs outline priorities in India and suggestions for mutually beneficial partnerships in line with inclusive growth,” he said, adding that they reaffirmed their commitment to growing with India and attested to its attractiveness as an FDI destination.

– Sunder Pichai from Google told reporters after the meeting that they were excited about investing in India. Praising the steps being taken by the Indian government in the last three years, he said the US companies are looking forward to the roll out of the GST.

#WATCH: Google CEO Sundar Pichai says “we are all looking forward to the July 1st #GST roll out, excited to see it happen” pic.twitter.com/hdDwyfXkBO — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

– “Good,” said Apple’s Tim Cook as he emerged out of the meeting.

– American online retail giant Amazon, which has committed investments to the tune of USD 5 billion in India, will keep investing and growing in India, its chief Jeff Bezos has said. After his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bezos tweeted: “Terrific meeting with @narendramodi. Alwaysimpressed, energized by optimism and invention in India. Excited to keep investing and growing.”

Terrific meeting with @narendramodi. Always impressed, energized by optimism and invention in India. Excited to keep investing and growing. http://t.co/xhQ58dik3y — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) June 25, 2017

– “The whole world is looking at India. 7,000 reforms alone by GOI for ease of (doing) business and minimum government, maximum governance,” Gopal Bagley, spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs quoting the prime minister as saying.

– India’s growth presents a win-win partnership for the country and the US, and American companies have a great opportunity to contribute to that, Modi told the CEOs. – “If America becomes stronger, India will be a natural beneficiary,” he said.

– On the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Modi said its implementation is a complex task that may well turn out to be a subject of studies in US business schools. “This shows India can take big decisions and implement them swiftly,” he said.

– The Prime Minister pointed out opportunities for tourism through developing hotels in “PPP (public private partnership) model” at 500 railway stations, Baglay said.

CEOs outline priorities in India and suggestions for mutually beneficial partnerships in line with inclusive growth. pic.twitter.com/3zMLFHyMfm — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2017

– Modi said his government has focused on improving the quality of life of the people, and added that working towards this end requires a global partnership. Therefore, he added, India is working on principles like ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, efficiency, transparency, growth and benefit for all.