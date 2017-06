As Narendra Modi has concluded his one day trip to Portuguese and is now heading for a 2 day visit to United States of America, President Donald Trump is eagerly waiting for the Indian Prime Minister who he also said to be a ‘true friend’. (Image: IE)

As Narendra Modi has concluded his one day trip to Portuguese and is now heading for a 2 day visit to United States of America, President Donald Trump is eagerly waiting for the Indian Prime Minister who he also said to be a ‘true friend’. Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote, “Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!”