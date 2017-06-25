Narendra Modi US visit: Donald Trump to host PM for working dinner; here’s what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after reaching the United States. (Source: PTI)

Narendra Modi US visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Washington DC on Sunday morning ahead of his meet with the United States President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister arrived in the US after his one day Portugal visit and was welcomed by the people of the Indian community who were waiting outside the hotel where he was expected to stay. As Modi’s motorcade arrived at the hotel, he ignored security concerns, got out of his vehicle and walked up to the group of people, waving his hand. PM Modi will have his first meeting with President Trump on Monday afternoon but before that, the US president will host him for a ‘working diner’.

With this, Narendra Modi will become the first foreign leader to be hosted by Donald Trump at the White House. Before this, Trump has hosted dinners for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at the Mar-a-Lago golf estate in Florida, but this is the first such dinner at the White House. According to a report by the Indian Express, this is also a step by the US President to show his personal warmth for Modi.

The White House is taking every possible step to make PM Modi’s stay special. A senior Trump administration official said on Saturday that the White House is very interested in making this a “special visit”. “We’re really seeking to roll out the red carpet,” the official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The American side would be represented in the meetings by top leaders, including Vice-President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Lt Gen H R McMaster, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defence Secretary James Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

This is Narendra Modi’s fifth US visit since becoming the Prime Minister. Ever since Donald Trump was elected as the President of the United States, there has been speculation over his relationship with Trump. So far, the two leaders have had three conversations with the last one being a congratulatory call made by the US President after the BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.