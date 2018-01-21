Narendra Modi: UPA’s 10-year regime should be compared with NDA’s 3-year stint

“I would definitely want that the country should get a comparative study of the 10 years of UPA with our three and a half or four years in office,” PM Modi.

In an exclusive interview, PM Narendra Modi said that there should be a comparative study of National Democratic Alliance’s 3 0r 4-year rule with that of United Progressive Alliance 10 year regime led by ex-PM Manmohan Singh to really gauge how well NDA has done. “I would definitely want that the country should get a comparative study of the 10 years of UPA with our three and a half or four years in office,” PM Modi told Times Now. Also, speaking on his upcoming visit to Davos, Modi said that he will exploit the opportunity to the fullest so that the true face of India is revealed to the world. “Mai is avasar ka bharpoor fayeda uthaunga, vishwa bharat ka sahi roop dekhe, (I will ensure that world gets to see the true face of India)” Modi said.

Just days ago, Modi had given an interview to Zee News and said that world wants to hear “directly from the horse’s mouth” about India’s policies and growth potential, adding, that he will feel proud to tell the success story of 125 crore Indians in Davos. He said that India has made a mark globally and there is a need to reap the benefits. Stating that India’s economy is growing rapidly and it has been recognised by the world, including all rating agencies, Modi said Davos is a “good opportunity” for the country as it is a big market with the strength of demographic dividend.

“The country is seeing the biggest jump in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). It is natural that the world wants to talk directly to India and the world wants to hear directly from the horse’s mouth about India’s policies and potential. It matters if you hear it from the leader,” Modi said in the interview. Prime Minister, who is attending the meet at Davos for the first time, termed it as global economy’s biggest congregation of businessmen, financial institutions and policymakers.

Watch video here:

TIMES NOW asks PM @narendramodi his opinion on three and a half years of being in power. Join us at 9 pm tomorrow to know his answer. @navikakumar @RShivshankar @PMOIndia @BJP4India #PMModiSpeaksToTimesNow pic.twitter.com/5xMDQbhqty — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 21, 2018

In other significant comments, Modi made a strong pitch for simultaneous Parliament and assembly polls, as he slammed caste politics and decried the abundance of allegations in place of constructive criticism of his economic policy. Modi added that the polls should be like festivals such as Holi — you throw colour and even mud on that day and forget about it until the next time. Instead, “from logistical view, the country seems always to be in an election mode now,” he said. “One election finishes, the second starts.”