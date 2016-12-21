Is municipal polls debacle bringing Udhav Thackeray, PM Modi together?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiv Sena chief Udhhav Thackeray at an event. (IE file photo)

Politics separates blood allies and even brings them together when crisis strikes. Udhhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and BJP are like blood allies as they follow similar aggressive ideologies. Being a national party, the BJP talks of a pervading nationalism, Shiv Sena talks of Maratha pride as its influence is limited to Maharashtra. But both stand together on Hindutva and are old allies.

However, the alliance has become shaky in the last few months as both parties are trying to outdo each other for increasing their reach in Maharashtra. The mutual competition has not fetched them desired results. Apparently, both parties are killing each other’s votes.

In the recently concluded third phase of municipal elections in four districts of Marathawada, the two parties have fared badly as compared to their competitors. The elections were held for 409 seats in 19 municipal councils and two Nagar panchayats in four districts of Marathawada and Vidarbha regions. Aurangabad and Nanded are in Marathawada, while Bhandara and Gadchiroli are in Vidharba region.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Congress finished first with 122 corporator seats and eight council president posts, followed by BJP with eight council presidents and 116 corporator seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 77 corporator seats and Shiv Sena finished last with just 46 seats.

The results are seen as the effect of demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thackeray has been critical of the move since the very beginning. The results show that Thackeray’s criticism of demonetisation and PM Modi has not gone down well with voters.

It should now dawn on Thackeray that he cannot remain a BJP ally and yet be critical against the party for long. According to reports, the Shiv Sena president may share the dais with PM Modi during an event in Mumbai on Saturday. During the PM’s last visit to the city, Thackeray had boycotted Modi’s event.

Watch What Else Is Making News

On Tuesday also, Shiv Sena played several tantrums saying Thackeray won’t meet the PM if he is not granted proper respect. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis rushed in to convince Thackeray and reports say he has agreed to meet the PM. Beyond tantrums, the fact that Thackeray thought of meeting the PM is an interesting development. And none can say polls debacle has nothing to do with it.