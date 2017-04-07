Narendra Modi to release book authored by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

The book ‘Matoshree’ covers the life and times of legendary Devi Ahilyabai Holker who ruled the Holkar Empire spread over the Malwa region from 1767 to 1795. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book authored by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan here on April 11. The book ‘Matoshree’ covers the life and times of legendary Devi Ahilyabai Holker who ruled the Holkar Empire spread over the Malwa region from 1767 to 1795.

The reign of Ahilyabai, of Indore in central India, has become almost legendary as a period during which perfect order and good government prevailed and the people prospered. She was a very able ruler and organizer, highly respected during her lifetime, and considered as a saint by people after her death.

Ahilyabai is remembered and worshipped by people for her exemplary governance, sense of justice and fairness. The book release function will be followed by a 105-minute play based on the book. Mahajan, who considers Devi Ahilyabai Holker as a source of inspiration in her life, has participated in several plays on the life of Devi Ahilyabai.