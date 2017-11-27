Narendra Modi takes a dig at AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal’s party keeps abusing, running away

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that it follows a hit-and-run style politics. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a veiled dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that it follows a hit-and-run style politics. While addressing a public rally in Bhuj in Kutch district in Gujarat today, he said that Kejriwal’s party keeps abusing and running away, while the Congress party is learning from their hit-and-run style politics. “A new party came up in Delhi, whose style is to keep abusing and running away. I thought the Congress, being an older party would not indulge in such politics but they have also taken this short cut in the past two months and only hurled abuses and lies,” he said. The PM was responding to the meme posted by Yuva desh, a youth magazine of Congress on the Twitter account which mocked him for his poor English skills and said that he should restrict himself to selling tea. PM asked the Congress not to mock his “poor origins”. PM said, “The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They so not hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea, but I did not sell the nation.” “Why are you mocking poverty? Why are you insulting a poor mother?” he asked.

PM Modi started his high voltage campaign in Gujarat today with rallies in Bhuj in Kutch district, Jasdan in Rajkot, Chalala in Amreli and Kadodara near Surat, took on the opposition party on issues related to China, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Hafiz Saeed, the surgical strike as well as corruption. He accused the Congress vice president of applauding the release of a terrorist in Pakistan and asked why he hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Dokalam standoff. “You are happy to hug the Chinese ambassador, you are clapping at the release of Hafiz Saeed, you cannot respect Indian Army’s surgical strike… But why did you speak about it? You could have just remained silent,” he said in Bhuj, not specifying how and where Gandhi had hailed Saeed’s release.

At the Bhuj rally, Modi pitched the election as a fight between trust on development and dynastic politics. He asked the people of Gujarat not to forgive Congress leaders as they had levelled baseless allegations on the “son of Gujarat” who has a stainless public life.

The second phase of elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.