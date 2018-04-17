Narendra Modi Sweden visit: PM meets counterpart Stefan Lofven, discusses bilateral cooperation

India and Sweden will also jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm today. (Source: Twitter/Raveesh Kumar)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a “productive exchange” of views on bilateral and regional issues with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven and called on Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf. “A relationship that has grown in intensity over the years and has a huge potential! PM @narendramodi met with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Kumar said the two leaders had a “productive exchange of views on bilateral and regional issues.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi called on King Gustaf and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation across several sectors. Modi arrived here in the capital of Sweden yesterday, the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the Nordic nation in 30 years. Swedish Prime Minister Lofven received Modi at the airport last night.

The Two leaders travelled together in the same vehicle from the airport to the hotel. Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of four other Nordic nations – Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. “10 engagements in 10 hours- a hectic day begins for PM @narendramodi in Stockholm! Call on King of Sweden, bilateral meeting with @SwedishPM & 4 Nordic countries’ leaders, roundtable meeting with Swedish CEOs, call by Leader of Opposition, India-Nordic Summit and Community event,” Kumar tweeted.

Modi is here on the first leg of his five-day foreign tour which will also take him to the UK where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Ahead of his visit, Modi said in New Delhi that he was looking forward to deepening bilateral engagement with both countries in a number of areas including trade, investment and clean energy.

Modi had said he and Lofven would interact with top business leaders of both countries and chart out a future roadmap of cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, clean energy and smart cities. India and Sweden will also jointly organise the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm today.

The summit will also be attended by the prime ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. From Sweden, Modi will tonight travel to the UK where he will attend the CHOGM, besides holding bilateral talks with his British counterpart Theresa May. He will also have a brief stopover in Berlin, Germany, on April 20 while on his way back home.