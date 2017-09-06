Narendra Modi-Suu Kyi joint press conference: PM says feels at home in Myanmar, announces gratis visas, release of 40 Myanmar citizens in Indian jails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in Myanmar for his two-day trip, held a joint press conference with Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday morning. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently in Myanmar for his two-day trip, held a joint press conference with Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday morning. In his address, the Prime Minister said that he feels at home in Mayamar and was full of praise for the leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi. “Itni garm joshi se mera swagat hua hai, mujhe aisa lag raha hai jaise main apne hi ghar mein hoon,” the Prime Minister said. He added that he understands the challenges of Mayanmar and said that the courageous leadership of Suu Kyi needs to be lauded. “Your (Aung San Suu Kyi) courageous leadership to the Myanmar peace process needs to be lauded,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

PM Modi said that being a neighbour, India has similar security concerns and it is important for both the countries to work together. He announced gratis visas for the citizens of Myanmar who wish to visit India and also said that 40 Myanmarese citizens in Indian jails will be released. “Being neighbours, we have similar security concerns. Important for us to work together. Citizens of Myanmar who wish to visit India will be given gratis visas, and 40 Myanmarese citizens in Indian jails will be released,” the Prime Minister said.

“We hope that all stakeholders together can find a way out in which unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected. At the same time we can have peace, justice, dignity and democratic values for all,” he added.

Suu Kyi too responded positively and said that together they will ensure that terrorism is not allowed to take roots in Myanmar. Together we will ensure that terror is not allowed to take roots in our country, on our soil or in neighboring countries,” she was quoted saying by ANI.

PM Modi’s Myanmar visit came amid a spike in ethnic violence with Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state. The Indian government is also concerned about Rohingya immigrants in the country and has been considering to deport them. Around 40,000 Rohingyas are said to be staying illegally in India, according to a report by PTI.