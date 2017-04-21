Narendra Modi speech on Civil Services Day: Here are top 5 motivational quotes by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered an emotionally-charged speech which touched upon a range of topics- from the need to transform to keep pace with evolving times to how to bring a positive change in people’s lives. (ANI image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered an emotionally-charged speech which touched upon a range of topics- from the need to transform to keep pace with evolving times to how to bring a positive change in people’s lives. PM Modi was addressing an august gathering during which he honoured bureaucrats for Excellence in Public Administration on the occasion of Civil Services Day in New Delhi. He also conferred the Prime Minister’s awards for Excellence in Public Administration to Districts and other Central and State organisations for effective implementation of Programmes and Innovation. The awards have been instituted with a view to acknowledge, recognize and reward the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts and Organizations of the Central and State governments for the welfare of common citizen.

Here are his top 5 motivational quotes that he has listed:

1. With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity.

2. With quantum jump in work must also come a qualitative change.

3. The push for reform comes from political leadership but the perform angle is determined by officers.

4. A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people’s lives.

5. Hierarchy remains an issue- this is something we inherited from colonial rulers & we did not leave that behind in Mussoorie.

In his addreess on Thursday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after inaugurating the 11th Civil Services Day celebrations had said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is focused on development and good governance and with the help of technology civil servants can improve service delivery mechanism.

(With agency inputs)