Narendra Modi speech in Rajya Sabha Highlights: PM bids farewell to retiring Upper House members; here’s what he said

Narendra Modi speech in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today bid farewell to retiring members of the Rajya Sabha. He said the country cannot forget the service of the retiring members.On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had felicitated MPs retiring from the Upper House at an event in New Delhi. Naidu conveyed his wishes for the better future of the retiring members, saying, “They are retiring but not tiring.” PM Modi had also said that the parliamentary experience of the retiring members will help help them in development of the society.

– Modi says that would have been good if MPs could have been a part of historic upcoming bills like the Triple Talaq Bill.

– Modi said that all those who are retiring from the house (Rajya Sabha) today have their own significance and each of them tried their best to contribute to the glorious future of this country. ‘I wish you success in future’ Modi said in Rajya Sabha

– Modi says his own office will always be open for outgoing MPs: Unfortunately, you will not be a part of Parliament when the long due decision on Triple Talaq is taken. Parliament, my own office is always open for you all. Please feel free to share your thoughts on vital issues: PM @narendramodi to the Rajya Sabha members retiring

– Modi says that MPs bid farewell to some of their colleagues in the Rajya Sabha. They have contributed significantly to Parliament and we have all gained from their experience and insight: PM @narendramodi in the Rajya Sabha

– The prime minister also named a few MPs, he said, “We will always remember the distinguished work of Parasaran Ji. Who can forget the manner in which Professor Kurien has contributed to the Rajya Sabha.”

