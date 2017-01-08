Narendra Modi speech at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2017: PM hails ‘Bharatiyata’, ‘Khoon ka Rishta’ with Indian diaspora

PM Modi spoke vividly on the concerns and development of Non-resident-Indians living across the world. (Twitter: PBD Convention)

Speaking at 14th convention of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the contribution made by Indian diaspora the nations across the world. PM Modi spoke vividly on the concerns and development of Non-resident-Indians living across the world. He hailed Bharatiyata and Khoon Ka Rishta with the people of Indian origin living across the world. He said that people who are residing on foreign lands, represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values. “The Indian diaspora represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values,” PM said. “Indian diaspora is our valuable partner in India’s journey of development,” PM said. ” For my govt and for me personally engagement with overseas Indian community has been a priority,” said PM Modi. “The Indian diaspora represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values,” he added. “30mn Indians abroad are valued not just for strength in numbers but respected for contributions to India & countries where they live,” PM said. “Indians abroad are valued not just for their strength in numbers. They are respected for the contributions they make,” Modi said

