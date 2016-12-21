Narendra Modi should take Advani’s example and resign till his name is cleared: Arvind Kejriwal on Rahul Gandhi’s allegations

Arvind Kejriwal said that it was the first time since Independence that a Prime Minister’s name was involved in such charges. (Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday added on to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations and said that the Prime Minister must resign till he was cleared of all charges. Kejriwal cited the example of senior BJP leader L K Advani and said that the PM should step down like the former till his name was cleared of all charges. Speaking to Times Now Kejriwal said that they had proof regarding the Prime Minister’s involvement in corruption and asked as to why the PM was silent on the charges against him. Kejriwal further raised questions about Rahul Gandhi’s allegations and asked if it was true that Sahara had paid Prime Minister Narendra Modi 9 times. Kejriwal said that it was the first time since Independence that a Prime Minister’s name was being involved in receiving kickbacks from industrialists. Kejriwal suggested that independent probe must be ordered and it should be monitored by the Supreme Court.

Earlier today, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had also played on Rahul Gandhi’s accusations against the Prime Minister and said that the latter’s honesty and integrity were at stake. He added that although he had great respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter must come forward and say if he did or did not take money from Sahara and Birla. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O-Brien also commented on the allegations against the PM and demanded a thorough enquiry into Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that have been levelled against the Prime Minister. He added that if needed a CBI inquiry must be conducted.

Also watch:

Earlier today, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Gujarat said that the Income Tax department had all records of payment made to PM Modi by Sahara. 9 such payments took place between Sahara and Modi, he added. “As per record with IT, crRs2.car was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct ’13; Rs 5cr on 12 Nov ’13; Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov ’13; Rs 5cr on 29 Nov ’13. Entries showed Rs 5cr given to PM Modi on 6 Dec ’13; Rs 5cr on 19 Dec ’13; Rs 5cr on 13 Jan ’14; Rs 5cr on 28 Jan ’14; Rs 5cr 22 Feb ’14,” Rahul said.