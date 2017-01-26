Narendra Modi should get Bharat Ratna: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi should be awarded the Bharat Ratna for having the courage to award Sharad Pawar with the Padma Bibhusan. (Reuters)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Republic Day and took shots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi again. In a series of tweets, directed at the PM, Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi should be awarded the Bharat Ratna for having the courage to award Sharad Pawar with the Padma Vibhusan. Kejriwal also attempted his hand at satire and said that people did not fear being abused but being awarded the “Padma” awards. He said that if the requirement to achieve such an award, then one must take a look at the 93 Vohra Committee reports.

Kejriwal wished the citizens if the country on the eve of Republic Day and urged them to save the nation from Hitler-like forces. The Delhi Chief Minister then said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the eve of Republic Day to seize all the FZeedback files from the Delhi government.

शरद पवार को पद्म विभूषण देने की हिम्मत दिखाने के लिए मोदी जी को भारत रत्न मिलना चाहिए http://t.co/z1417VKBcB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2017

गणतंत्र दिवस के एक दिन पहले, कल मोदी जी ने CBI भेज कर दिल्ली सरकार के फ़ीड्बैक यूनिट की सारी फ़ाइल ज़ब्त कर लीं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2017

Earlier yesterday, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev had been named among seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, India’s second-highest civilian honour. While Spiritual guru Shri Ratna Sundar Maharaj, Devi Prasad Dwivedi, and Journalist (Lt.) Ramaswamy, have been named for Padma Vibhushan, India’ third highest civilian honour. For Padma Shi, ace cricketer and Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rio Olympics 2016 medalist Sakshi Malik’s named had popped among the 75 people.