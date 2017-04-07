Narendra Modi set to welcome Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on Friday; here’s 10-point guide

China’s growing influence and spread of dreaded terrorist group ISIS in Bangladesh have made this visit much more significant one. (PTI image)

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting India. The four-day visit will commence today. The visit is significant because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always pitched for a closer tie with Bangladesh. China’s growing influence and spread of dreaded terrorist group ISIS in Bangladesh have made this visit much more significant one. A host of issues will be discussed and a raft of agreements will be signed. Here are 10 key points that you should know.

1. It will be Hasina’s first bilateral visit to India in her current term as prime minister. She will be staying at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

2. During her four-day visit, which comes after a gap of seven years, Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday.

3. The framework agreement on civil nuclear energy will provide for extensive cooperation in the sector including setting up of nuclear reactors in Bangladesh by India.

4. Ramping up cooperation in defence and security will be a major focus area of the talks between Modi and Hasina and apart from an MoU to provide USD 500 million credit, another pact is likely to be inked to formalise regular defence engagements. Issues like combating terrorism, containing radicalism and enhancing security cooperation between the two countries are likely to figure prominently besides stalemate over the Teesta pact during talks between Modi and Hasina.

5. The West Bengal Chief Minister has accepted an invitation by the government to attend the launch of some projects between the two countries as well a lunch to be hosted in honour of Hasina by Modi. The issue of Teesta is likely to figure during Banerjee’s interaction with Hasina.

6.The two prime ministers will launch a bus and a train service between Kolkata and Khulna.

7. The two sides are likely to also finalise an agreement on long-term supply of diesel to Bangladesh from India besides holding preliminary talks on linking India’s gas grid with that of Bangladesh.

8. To boost trade, the two sides are likely to announce setting up of another set of trade facilitation huts along the borders in the Northeastern region. A raft of other announcements on boosting cooperation in areas of trade investment, transport and energy are expected during the visit.

9. Hasina will visit Ajmer on Sunday and will meet Indian business leaders on Monday.

10. The Park Street here will now be known after Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with the NDMC approving its renaming. Hasina, who is Rahman’s daughter, will have a series of meetings on various issues including on enhancing rail, road and water connectivity. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) arrived at a decision aimed at expressing a “friendly gesture” by circular motion.

(With agency inputs)