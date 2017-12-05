Narendra Modi rubs salt into Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi wounds with this move; see how

PM Narendra Modi with Brijesh Agrahari, independent candidate from Musafirkhana. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met a number newly elected mayors of various cities who recently won the Uttar Pradesh civic polls, as well as an independent candidate from Musafirkhana Brijesh Agrahari. Along with Brijesh prime minister also met Chandrama Devi who won from Amethi town as also Mahesh Pratap who won from the Jais Nagar – all 3 are chairpersons of Nagar Palika Parishads and they all come under Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi constituency, of which he is a Member of Parliament (MP).

Just days ahead of filing of nomination papers for top Congress post, Gandhi got a major shock after none of his party candidates could win in all four seats. While two went to BJP, one was won by Samajwadi Party and the other by an independent candidate.

Prime minister meeting winners, especially Brijesh Agrahari and others from Amethi constituency is certainly seen as a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. In any case, UP civic polls defeat coming days ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls results were a big setback for the Congress leader.

Apart from these three mayors the prime minister also met mayors of Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, among others. In the recently concluded mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh, the saffraon party had won 14 of the 16 seats.

In the overall election, the BJP bagged 30.8 percent of votes from 652 urban local bodies that went to polls in three phases, while independents won 20.4 percent of them. Also among 5,433 seats of nagar panchayats members, independents won the most ,875 seats, which was 71.31 percent of the total. BJP bagged 664 seats with a win percentage of 12.22 percent. The saffron party was followed by Samajwadi Party, which won 453 seats (8.34 percent), BSP 218 seats (4.01 per cent), and Congress won only 126.

Out of the 438 seats of nagar panchayats chairmen, Independents grabbed 182 seats (41.55 per cent), BJP has won 100 (22.83 per cent), SP win in 83 seats, BSP in 45 and the Congress in 17. Independent candidates have also performed better than other parties in nagar palika parishads as well, which cover more population than nagar panchayats but less than municipal corporations.