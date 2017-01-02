Narendra Modi rally in Lucknow: Will PM reap demonetisation, SP ‘coup’ benefits before UP polls?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow today. (Reuters image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow today. The rally is of crucial significance, since PM Modi will speak first time since the address to nation on completion of 50 days of demonetisation. With Uttar Pradesh elections are around the corner and Samajwadi Party has been going through turbulent period, PM Modi may mount attack on the ruling family over the issue. BJP in Uttar Pradesh has banked on the rally to be held at the Ramabai Ambedkar grounds and is hoping to see a turnout of over 10 lakh people. The party has arranged for over 15,000 buses to help supporters attend the rally. Union Ministers and MPs representing Uttar Pradesh at the Centre have already reached Lucknow to take part in the rally. BJP president Amit Shah, senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra and Uma Bharti are among those attending the rally. The people from every nook and corner of the state including Awadh, Kanpur and Brij regions have already started arriving in Lucknow despite the winter chill. The rally is seen as a culmination of the four Parivartan yatras carried out by the BJP in the state recently, according to report.

Uttar Pradesh polls are very crucial for the BJP for the next general elections — more importantly as it desperately needs a majority in Rajya Sabha, to enable smooth passage of legislation. If the Samajwadi Party feud continues, the UP election fight could very well be one between PM Modi and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who, at the moment, seems to have the popular vote among the SP cadre.

In his rally today, the Prime Minister is also likely to repeat his New Year Eve announcements and thank the people of Uttar Pradesh for what he claims has been their immense support for his November 8 demonetisation move to curb black money, end counterfeit currency, stop finance of terrorism and move towards a cashless economy. Besides highlight the achievements of his government over the last two and half years, Prime Minister Modi could well roll out his plans for Uttar Pradesh if the BJP is voted to power. Interestingly, Modi’s last rally in Lucknow was in March 2014, as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.