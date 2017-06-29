Narendra Modi Rajkot visit: PM credits city for making him PM, says city has very special place in my life

Narendra Modi Rajkot visit: The PM said the Government of India is a government that is fully dedicated to the poor of the nation. (ANI)

Narendra Modi Rajkot visit: Prime Minister Modi started his address at Rajkot by saying the city has a very special place in his life. PM was addressing the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir in Rajkot in Gujarat on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned the role of Rajkot in his journey to become the Prime Minister. If Rajkot had not elected him and sent him to Gandhinagar, he may never have come to Delhi, said the PM at the event. The PM was in the city to distribute aid worth Rs 35 crore to over 18,000 divyang people. After this, PM Modi distributed the assistive devices to the needy people and urged start-ups to work in finding out ways to better the lives of divyang people. The PM, in his address, said that he urges the start-up sector to look at ways through which innovation and technology can transform lives of our divyang sisters and brothers. He also appreciated the work of Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot done in the interest of these people. Modi also mentioned Gehlot’s name and said what he and his team are doing for the welfare of the Divyang sisters and brothers is historic and commendable.

The PM also recounted the efforts Centre was making for the welfare of poor people. Modi said: “the Government of India is a government that is fully dedicated to the poor of the nation”. He also repeated his commitment to provide own shelter to the people across the country. “By 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, no Indian should be homeless. And the home must have proper facilities also”.