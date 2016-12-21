Narendra Modi pure or polluted? Rahul Gandhi’s Congress, BJP in row over ‘PM-Ganga’ analogy

A war of words erupted between BJP and Congress after the ruling party at the centre dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pure as the river Ganga. (Reuters)

A war of words erupted between BJP and Congress after the ruling party at the centre dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pure as the river Ganga. Congress latched on to the remark to take a dig at PM Modi and the central government, saying “Ganga has come become polluted that’s why Ganga cleaning project was taken up. Sharpening its attack on PM Modi, Congress said, “Credibility, honesty and integrity of PM Modi at stake; We (Congress) have great respect for PM Modi”. Party spokeman Randeep S Surjewala said, “PM Modi must come forward and say whether or not he took money from Sahara and Birla.” Hours after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi levelled charges of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP hit back at him, saying that the former has led his party to a series of disastrous defeats and has therefore levelled baseless allegations in his sadness. Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as pure as the river Ganga, BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, stressed that the baseless allegations were levelled to divert attention from the alleged involvement of Congressmen in AgustaWestland case.

Hitting out at the previous Congress governments in the Centre, he added that history of the Congress “stinks with corruption” and that the saga of Congress governmnet is to promote looters of public money and to protect them: Ravi Shankar Prasad. Pointing out that not a word was spoken by the Congress vice president on the series of stinking corruption which had become integral part of Manmohan Singh’s Govt, he said that the Congress did not spare the sky, space, land, under the land and even sea in corruption.

Putting serious charges of corruption on PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that former accepted kickbacks from Sahara group of companies as Gujarat Chief Minister. Addresing a rally in Gujarat, he added that income tax department has all records of payment made to PM Modi by Sahara. In shocking claims, the Congress VP said that 9 such payments took place between Sahara and Modi. “As per record with IT,Rs2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct ’13;Rs 5cr on 12 Nov ’13;Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov ’13;Rs 5cr on 29 Nov ’13. Entries showed Rs 5cr given to PM Modi on 6 Dec ’13; Rs 5cr on 19 Dec ’13;Rs 5cr on 13 Jan ’14;Rs 5cr on 28 Jan ’14;Rs 5cr 22 Feb ’14,” Rahul said.