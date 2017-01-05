Narendra Modi posters pulled down in West Bengal as fight with Mamata Banerjee escalates

The fight has now reached the streets with Trinamool workers attacking BJP offices. (PTI)

Trinamool Congress vs BJP: The tussle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been escalated in West Bengal in the wake of the arrest Sudeep Banduppadhyay in the Rose Valley scam. Mamata Banerjee has threatened retaliation against Centre over the CBI move. The fight has now reached the streets with Trinamool workers attacking BJP offices and now, posters and hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being atrgetted – these have been pulled down by the local authorities in Asansol, Burdwan district, an India Today report said. Asansol is the parliamentary constituency of BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo but local administration and assembly constituencies are controlled by TMC, which is ruling the state. In the recent incident, all the posters and hoardings depicting PM Modi with his policies were pulled down at all the petrol pumps across the city.

However, the local administration citing the rules said that the dues had not been paid by the petrol pumps despite notices two weeks ago, which prompted them to do take action. According to the report, it is perhaps the first time when the Asansol Municipal Corporation has forcefully removed hoardings at petrol pumps after asking them to pay display tax for these.

Ruling out any act of politics the Mayor of above Corporation Jitendra Tiwari said that petrol pumps were asked to pay dues and taxes for the hoardings but they didn’t. He added, “If people think it is politics, they can do whatever they wish.”

In an another incident, Babul Supriyo’s home was allegedly attacked by the TMC workers today, but he refused to make any comment.

The attack took place at the time when TMC leaders staged a protest outside PMO in Delhi.