Narendra Modi Philippines visit: A tough rice variety may be named after PM

PM Narendra Modi visits International Rice Research Institute in Los Banos, Philippines. (Photo: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on his 3-day trip to the Philippines, today visited the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos. While his trip started yesterday, where he was a part of the ASEAN-India & East Asia Summits in Manila that included a number of world leaders. A small plot of land where a new rice variety is being cultivated at a rice research centre that is around 80 km from Manila, may be named after PM Modi today. Officials were quoted saying that the variety is one of a kind and does not gets spoilt even if left submerged in water for several weeks like in a flood, according to Indian Express.

PM Modi today broke ground for resilient rice field laboratory in International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Los Banos. According to a tweet by PMO India, the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) is working towards developing better quality of rice seed and is also addressing food scarcity issues. “A large number of Indian scientists are working in IRRI and contributing to R&D in these areas,” PMO added. A similar institute is set to be launched in Varanasi India. According to the Prime Minister’s office, “In July 2017, the Cabinet approved a proposal for IRRI to set up its South Asia Regional Centre at Varanasi. This will be the first Research Centre by IRRI outside its headquarters in the Philippines.” While talking further about it, PMO added, “The Varanasi Centre would help increase farmers’ income by enhancing and supporting rice productivity, reducing cost of production, value addition, diversification and enhancement of farmers’ skills.”

PM Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for resilient rice field laboratory in IRRI in Los Banos. (Photo: Twitter)

According to Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, IRRI has successfully collaborated with Indian Council for Agricultural Research to introduce drought-tolerant, flood-tolerant and salt-tolerant varieties of rice in India. While at the Institute, PM Modi was briefed by Indian scientists on benefits of special rice varieties which provide substantial benefits to Indian farmers. He was explained about the support provided to women for transforming agriculture. IRRI and its partners provided 2,00,000 women farmers in Odisha with capacity building programs, stress-tolerant rice varieties and improved agriculture technology.

According to Raveesh Kumar, the flood-tolerant rice varieties can withstand 14-18 days of submergence. Grown by more than 4 mn farmers in India, these varieties provide 1-3 tons more yield per hectare in flood-affected areas, which is key to food security and farmers’ income.