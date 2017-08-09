Narendra Modi Parliament speech LIVE updates: PM unveils government’s plan for New India, remembers Quit India Movement

Narendra Modi Parliament speech LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Mahatma Gandhi, (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking in the Parliament on Wednesday morning unveiled government’s plan for New India and also remembered the Quit India Movement on its 7th anniversary. The PM was addressing leaders in Lok Sabha on the 7th anniversary of the historic Quit Indian Movement. The Prime Minister in the presence of all the leaders urged the people to pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a ‘New India’ of our dreams by 2022. He said the younger generation should be made aware of the historical events like Quit India movement. PM said people followed Mahatma Gandhi and the Quit India Movement marked the rise of a new leadership.

Here are Narendra Modi Parliament speech LIVE updates:

11:48 PM: PM said between 2017 and 2022, the government will work to achieve the goals set by the freedom fighters.

11:46 AM: Talking about the role of women in India, PM Modi said they played an important role.

11:43 AM: Talking about the poor law and order situation in the country, the Prime Minister said there are many small things we do without realising that we are actually breaking the law.

11:42 AM: Talking about corruption in India, PM Modi said it has adversely impacted our development journey. “Poverty, lack of education & malnutrition – these are big challenges our nation faces. We need to bring a positive change in this regard,” he added.

11:38 AM: Talking about Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, people, followed his call for Quit India Movement. “Our freedom was not only about our country. It was a defining moment in bringing an end to colonialism in other parts of the world too,” PM said.

11:36 AM: “The Quit India movement marked the rise of a new leadership. They supported Mahatma Gandhi during the movement,” PM said.

11:35 AM: PM said it is important for the younger generation to know about the historical moments like Quit India movement.

11:32 AM: “This is a special occasion – we remember the Quit India movement. Remembering such movements gives us strength as a nation,” says PM.

11:30 AM: PM Narendra Modi says create New India for our dream.