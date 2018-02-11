Narendra Modi Palestine visit: Six Memorandum of Understanding signed by India, Palestine worth $40 million

“Six MoUs were signed between India and Palestine worth USD 40 million.

India and Palestine on Saturday signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoU)s worth USD 40 million. “Six MoUs were signed between India and Palestine worth USD 40 million. This was welcomed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his team,” Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in a media briefing in Abu Dhabi.

The Foreign Secretary also used the occasion to dwell upon the new projects which will be undertaken by India.

“The Palestinian President thanked India for the ongoing projects. This time I would like to bring two new projects to the notice. India will build a specialty hospital of 100 beds in Palestine. India will also build women’s empowerment centre where women from different parts of Palestine can come and learn skill.”

Gokhale also underscored that renovation of schools in Palestine is underway and “also we are going to supply machinery to the national printing press of the country.”

Gokhale meanwhile also dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Palestine as “historic in every sense.”

“During the term of this Government, the President of India made the first ever visit to Palestine in 2015. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made an official visit to India in May 2017 and now for the first time Prime Minister of India has made a visit to Palestine in 2018,” Gokhale said.

“The three visits put together, I think, reflect the commitment of the Government of India to the cause of Palestine,” he added.

On that note the Foreign Secretary also expressed that the talks between the two sides were very “fruitful”, wherein the two leaders “spoke on number of issues, including “peace process.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured President Abbas that India stood by Palestine and that India was ready to assist it.

Furthermore, in a special recognition of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to relations between India and Palestine, Palestinian President Abbas conferred the “Grand Collar of the State of Palestine” on him after the conclusion of the bilateral meeting.

The Grand Collar is the highest order given to foreign dignitaries- such as Kings, Heads of State/Government and persons of similar rank.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Palestine’s Ramallah on Saturday.

He was escorted by Israeli choppers and Royal Jordanian choppers by the King on the way to Palestine.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Palestine comes a month after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India. (ANI)