Narendra Modi Palestine visit: On 3-nation tour, PM arrives in Jordan

PM Narendra Modi being received by Acting PM of Jordan Dr. Mamdouh Al Abbadi at Queen Alia International Airport

Narendra Modi Palestine visit: On a three-nation tour starting February 9-12, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Jordan today. As per India’s envoy, PM Modi is expected to have a packed schedule for the weekend as he will have multiple meetings with various leaders, the Indian community and businessmen. PM Modi mentioned that he will be visiting Palestine, making him the first-ever prime minister to do so. Modi said he was looking forward to his discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirming India’s support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine.

In a series of Tweets, PM Modi had earlier shared the schedule of his visit to the Middle-East. He wrote that he will be undertaking bilateral visits to Palestine, the United Arab Emirates and Oman. PM Modi also wrote that he will be visiting the Gulf and the West Asian region. PM Modi will meet King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman today. Later he will meet President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas and have a discussion with him on reaffirming India’s support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine. In the last leg of his trip from February 11-12, he will visit Oman and hold talks with the Sultan of Oman and other key leaders.

While PM Modi visits UAE, he will meet up with the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. PM Modi will also meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

PM Narendra Modi with King of Jordan His Majesty Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein at Amman, Jordan

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Palestine is expected to focus more on the humanitarian side and not on “politics”. PM Modi is expected to sign pacts on health, education, information technology and skill development. During his visit, PM Modi is expected to take part in the announcement of setting up of a 100-bed super-speciality hospital in Ramallah as a gesture of support to Palestine.