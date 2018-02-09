Narendra Modi Palestine visit: PM to embark on ‘humanitarian’ tour; health, education to be priority

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Palestine, the UAE and Oman for a three-nation tour from February 9-12. It will be his fifth visit to the Gulf and the West Asian region since 2015.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Palestine, the UAE and Oman for a three-nation tour from February 9-12. It will be his fifth visit to the Gulf and the West Asian region since 2015. On the eve of his visit, PM Modi said that the region is a key priority in India’s engagement. Modi said his visit will begin from Palestine on February 10 after transiting through Jordan. Noting that this would be the first-ever prime ministerial visit to Palestine from India, Modi said he was looking forward to his discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirming India’s support for the Palestinian people and the development of Palestine.

As per The Indian Express, PM Modi’s visit to Palestine will not be “political”, but more “humanitarian” in nature. Pacts on health, education, information technology and skill development are expected to be signed during the visit. Focussing on the humanitarian side, it is likely to announce the setting up of a 100-bed super-specialty hospital in Ramallah in a move to highlight humanitarian support to Palestine. There are also reports of setting up schools. Sources said the focus will be on “infrastructure” and “capacity building” of Palestine.

According to sources, Modi government will provide infrastructure support for the people of Palestine who do not have good access to world-class healthcare and education. The MoUs and announcements will be people-centric during the visit. More focus is expected on the non-political aspects since India has already made its stand clear with its vote at the UN against the US move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

PM Modi will land in Jordan on Friday, is likely to have a meeting with the King of Jordan Abdullah II. Officials said that scheduling a meeting with him was done, keeping in mind sensitivities in the region. He will take a helicopter to Ramallah on Saturday morning and will be also visiting Yasser Arafat museum. He will visit the UAE from February 10-11. In the last leg of his trip from February 11-12, he will visit Oman for the first time as prime minister and will hold talks with the Sultan of Oman and other key leaders.