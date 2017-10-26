Narendra Modi on Instagram: PM is the most followed global leader, has 10 mn followers; Donald Trump at number 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Instagram)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who holds the highest position in the country recently crossed 10 million followers on Instagram. Not a big surprise, since PM has been dominating the social network space like few people have ever done. The Prime Minister of India is popular on many different platforms and has managed to continue his reign as the most followed global leader on Instagram. PM Narendra Modi has a total of 152 posts on his Instagram page and a total of 10 million followers, however, he does not follow anyone. His photos on the social media platform include greetings on different occasions, his visit to different places, meetings with other politicians and more. The last photo on his page was posted 5 days back with a caption, “From my Kedarnath visit today.” Earlier in the year, in the month of April, PM Modi was named as the most followed leader on Instagram, by Twiplomacy, an organisation that looks into the social media usage of governments and international organisations, according to Indian Express.

From my Kedarnath visit today. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

The Prime Minister had joined the social media platform back on November 12, 2014, the same year he took over as the Indian PM. His first photo was captioned, “Hello World! Great being on Instagram. My first photo…this one from the ASEAN Summit.” His second photo included the then Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, the caption of the photo said, “PM Abbott & I turned photographers! #Australia #Canberra #IndiaAustralia #Friendship #Photography.”

Hello World! Great being on Instagram. My first photo…this one from the ASEAN Summit. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Nov 11, 2014 at 8:25pm PST

PM Abbott & I turned photographers! #Australia #Canberra #IndiaAustralia #Friendship #Photography A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Nov 17, 2014 at 4:59pm PST



PM Narendra Modi’s account includes pictures from all his trips that he has been on in the last 3 years. It includes the picture of the beautiful shores of the Pacific Ocean in Fiji, the mighty Himalayas, the beautiful Seychelles, Uzbekistan, and more. In April, Twiplomacy also found Modi to be the most effective world leader on Instagram. Each picture posted by him, at the time, averaged 223,000 interactions (comments and likes).

Bula from Fiji! On the shores of the Pacific Ocean, among wonderful people. #Fiji #Nature #PacificOcean #nofilter #IndiaFiji A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Nov 18, 2014 at 10:46am PST

Beautiful Seychelles …a picture taken by me. #Seychelles #Nature A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Mar 11, 2015 at 2:14am PDT

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the United Stated President Donald Trump who has a total of 7.8 million followers on Instagram and he stands second when it comes to the most followed world leader. Donald Trump has posted a total of 2477 posts and he is following 7 people. Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, emerged third with 4.9 million followers and 467 posts.