Narendra Modi-Nitish Kumar bonhomie reflection of mature politics: JD(U)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his controversial move to ban liquor in the state despite objections from all quarters, calling it a “courageous step”. (PTI)

The Janata Dal (United) on Friday appreciated the mutual admiration conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issue of liquor ban in Bihar and demonetisation respectively, describing it as a reflection of mature politics.

“As Prime Minister Modi has appreciated him, this is a sign of mature politics, and both behaved like statesmen,” JD (U) leader Sunil Kumar told ANI here.

Kumar said that the healthy relation between the Centre and state is for national interest and it strengthens federalism.

Modi’s praise for Kumar comes after he backed the Prime Minister’s demonetisation of two high-value currency note in November last year even as his allies — the Congress and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal — trained their guns on the government over the surprise decision.

Kumar stands alone as probably the only opposition leader who has come out in support of PM Modi’s scrapping of high value notes in November. Conjecture first began about the two leaders who famously fell out when Modi was elevated as the NDA’s candidate for Prime Minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“I want to appreciate Nitish Kumar ji for the effort he has undertaken to save future generations from alcoholism,” Prime Minister Modi said at the ‘Prakash Parv’ in Patna, marking the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.